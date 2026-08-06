Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported profit of $15.4 million in…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported profit of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $207.7 million in the period.

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