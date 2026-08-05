FTC Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.69. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

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