Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $125 million. The…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $125 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $645 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Frontdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $642 million to $652 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion.

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