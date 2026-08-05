Freshpet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.5 million in its…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $305.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.9 million.

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