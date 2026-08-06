Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.1…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $358.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $353.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fox Factory Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $380 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.