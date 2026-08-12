Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period.

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