Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.52 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIN

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