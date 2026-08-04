Flywire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $163.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLYW

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