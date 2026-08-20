Flowers Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported net income of $40.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.07 billion to $5.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.