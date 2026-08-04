Flotek Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.7 million.

Flotek Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTK

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