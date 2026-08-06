Five9: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $312.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN

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