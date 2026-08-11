Firefly Aerospace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEANDER, Texas (AP) — LEANDER, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.3 million…

LEANDER, Texas (AP) — LEANDER, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leander, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The space and defense technology company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.6 million.

Firefly Aerospace expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $450 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLY

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