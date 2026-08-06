Figs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.4…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.4 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.