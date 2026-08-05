EyePoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.5 million in…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.5 million in its second quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $507,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYPT

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