Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $338.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.1 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $334 million to $339 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.33 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXTR

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