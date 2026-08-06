Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.4 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $652.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.1 million.

Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

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