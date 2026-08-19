Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $116 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $182 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.05 billion.

Estee Lauder expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.35 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EL

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