Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $718…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $718 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to be $1.85.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.55 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR

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