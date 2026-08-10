Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Monday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $212.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMBJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMBJ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.