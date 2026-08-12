Ellington Credit: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.3…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9 million.

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