Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.7…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $570.1 million in the period.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share.

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