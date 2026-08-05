Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $36.7 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $554.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $549.3 million.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.