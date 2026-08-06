DoubleVerify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.5 million.

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