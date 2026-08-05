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Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 6:16 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $138.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.52 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $187.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $187.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPG

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