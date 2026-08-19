DNA X: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DNA X, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DNA X, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.