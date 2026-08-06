Dixie Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million…

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period.

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