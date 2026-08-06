Distribution Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported profit of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $557.7 million in the period.

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