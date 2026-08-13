Dillard’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported net income of $97.7…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported net income of $97.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $6.25 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

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