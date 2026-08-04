Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $166 million in the period.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $670 million.

Digital Turbine shares have increased 90% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.51, a climb of 67% in the last 12 months.

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