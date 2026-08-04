Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.91 billion.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.91 billion.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $7.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.3 billion.

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