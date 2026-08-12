Decoy Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.46.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $228,000 in the period.

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