DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $265.4 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $265.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $4.02.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.10 to $15.20 per share.

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