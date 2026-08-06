Cytokinetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $198.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.50.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.63 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYTK

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