Curis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Friday reported a loss of $8.6 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Friday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.02.

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