Cumberland: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $166,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.