Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $135.9…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $135.9 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $12.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $12.12 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $587.4 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $587.85, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

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