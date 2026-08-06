Covista: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Covista Inc. (CVSA) on Thursday reported earnings of $71.7 million in its fiscal fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Covista Inc. (CVSA) on Thursday reported earnings of $71.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.09 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $501.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.6 million, or $7.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

Covista expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion.

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