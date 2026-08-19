Coty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $604.8 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 13 cents per share.

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