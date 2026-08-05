Corpay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $248.3 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $248.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.15 to $27.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.29 billion to $5.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAY

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