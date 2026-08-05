Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $721.3 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

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