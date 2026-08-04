Consumer Portfolio Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.2…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period.

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