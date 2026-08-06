Con Ed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $308 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $308 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

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