ComScore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $79.2 million in the period.

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