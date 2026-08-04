CompX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

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