Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $170 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $170 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $696.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $736 million to $737 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET

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