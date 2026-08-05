Clear Channel Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $438 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.3 million.

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