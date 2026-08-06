CleanSpark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $239.8 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $239.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

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