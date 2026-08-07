Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported a loss of $425,000 in its…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported a loss of $425,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61.9 million.

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