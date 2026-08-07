Citizens & Northern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Friday reported net income of $14.1…

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Friday reported net income of $14.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

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