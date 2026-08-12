Cisco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $17.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.27 billion, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.34.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18 billion to $18.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $72.2 billion to $73.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO

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